Coronavirus Lockdown in India: DPIT Issues Instruction to State Authorities to 'Not Obstruct And Call For Closure Of Food Processing Units'

New Delhi, March 25: On account of the 21-days nationwide lockdown, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT) has issued instructions to state authorities to "not obstruct and call for the closure of food processing units". The body highlighted that it is very important that they don't stop the units as they manufacture food and it is important to maintain the uninterrupted supply for citizens during the lockdown period.

The order further instructs to allow the workers at the retail outlets, pharmacy and manufacturing units to travel to their units. There should also be an interstate movement of goods for the food processing industry. Transport vehicles carrying raw materials to and from the food processing units should be given permission. Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Will Ensure Supply of Essential Commodities, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Check the full order here shared by ANI:

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT) issues instruction to state authorities "to not obstruct and call for closure of food processing units". #21daysLockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZMS2jXt2hz — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

On Tuesday after PM Narendra Modi announced that there would a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, it created panic and people rushed to stores fearing that they will not be able to get access to essential items. The PM in a tweet later urged people to not panic and there will never be a shortage of essential items.

In a latest tweet by ANI, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states and Union Territories to keep an eye on rumour mongers, including those related to the shortage of food and other essential services and commodities. The government has asked to take all measures to allay apprehensions and maintain peace and tranquillity.