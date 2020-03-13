Coronavirus: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Clarifies on Uddhav Thackeray's Remark, Says 'Malls Will Remain Open'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 13: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday clarified that all malls will remain open in the state amid Coronavirus outbreak. The clarification comes after there was confusion over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray press conference over COVID-19. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reaches 81, Check State/UT Wise List of Confirmed Cases.

However, all theatres, gyms and public swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain shut in view of Coronavirus till March 30. In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad region, where maximum 10 Coronavirus cases are reported, schools and colleges will remain shut but SSC and HSC exams will be conducted as per schedule. How to Practise Home Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak? Indian Health Ministry Issues Relevant Tips Which One Should Follow to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus.

ANI Tweet:

"We will consider postponing school, college and university examinations after a status review over the next few days, and if the situation warrants it, a decision will be taken accordingly," Thackeray said.

On Thursday, the state government had ordered that all public functions and events shall be cancelled till further notice in view of COVID-19. The new measures are expected to reduce congestion in the Mumbai trains, cabs, public buses, etc. Maharashtra has reported 14 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.