How to Practise Home Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak? Indian Health Ministry Issues Relevant Tips Which One Should Follow to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus

How to Home Quarantine During Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 13: There is widespread fear across the globe as the number of infected people due to COVID-19 continues to rise. The Indian Health Ministry in a tweet shared the information- Know when to practise home quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. The short video clip mentioned that home quarantine needs to be followed under the following circumstances- For e.g. if a person living in the same household as COVID-19 case. Also if a person has direct contact with a COVID-19 case or was in a closed environment with a COVID-19 case or had a face to face contact with a coronavirus patient at a distance of within 1 m including air travel.

In the case of home quarantine, the person is advised to stay within a well-ventilated single room, preferably with an attached toilet. If a person has to share the same room with someone else, then a preferred distance of 1 m needs to be kept between the two. These people should stay away from children, pregnant women, elderly people and persons with co-morbidities within the household. The person who is under home quarantine should restrict his or her movement within the house and under no circumstances, they should be attending a wedding or a family gathering. Coronavirus In India: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Positive for COVID-19, All Staff Asked to Work From Home.

Earlier in the day, Google, the global software giant confirmed that an employee in one of its Bengaluru offices has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In an official statement, the company informed that the employee was in one of Google's offices for a few hours before he developed any symptoms of the deadly virus. The infected person has been quarantined since then. India recorded the first coronavirus death on Thursday, where a 76-year-old man in Bengaluru passed away after he returned from Saudi Arabia.