Coronavirus Negative Test Report Must For Entering Haryana, Says State Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Minister Anil Vij (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 18: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state will not allow entry to people unless they test negative for coronavirus (COVID-19). Anil Vij once again put the blame on Delhi for increased coronavirus cases in Haryana, adding that the Manohar Lal Khattar government will issue guidelines for residents of Haryana who work in the national capital. Haryana will use rapid test kits to check people entering the state, the minister said. Haryana Makes Travelling Passes Must For Gurugram, Faridabad After Anil Vij Blames Delhi For Coronavirus Spread.

"It will be mandatory for anybody entering Haryana to first go through a coronavirus test. A person will only be allowed to enter Haryana, if he/she tests negative for the coronavirus," Vij was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. "In Haryana, more than 70 per cent of the Covid-19 cases are from four districts adjoining Delhi. It would be compulsory for any person entering Haryana from Delhi to have a negative report," he added. How to Apply Online For Curfew Pass to Travel During Coronavirus Lockdown in Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Delhi And Other Cities.

After an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana’s four districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat bordering Delhi, the Manohar Lal Khattar government had sealed its four districts borders. However, after the direction of Delhi High Court, it opened all borders with Delhi for essential services and people with e-passes. But now Vij said: "Even for e-passes, the applicants will have to produce their negative report of coronavirus test."

"The Delhi High Court has ordered that only those people who test positive for coronavirus should be quarantined. But, how will we get to know that who is positive and who is negative. For that, people need to get their tests done. Then only we can allow a person to enter Haryana. If a person is positive, then why shall we take him in," the home minister elaborated.

According to Sunday evening coronavirus bulletin of Haryana government, the total count of COVID-19 cases has surged to 910, while 14 have succumbed. There are 334 active patients admitted in various hospitals. The state’s recovery rate stands at 61.75 percent.