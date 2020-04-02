How to Apply Online For Lockdown E-Pass to Travel During Coronavirus Lockdown in Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Delhi And Other Cities

Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: Amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown period in India, essential service providers across the country can obtain an e-pass through state police websites of every state in India. This would help them travel without any hassle during the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown period, the state police has urged shop owners providing essential services to visit to get a pass for movements in the city.

In Maharashtra, people providing essential services can visit the official site of Maharashtra Police and apply for the essential service pass. Individuals can visit the website- covid19.mhpolice.in and get their curfew passes. The police in the state has asked all essential service providers to get passes from local police station. People in Pune can facilitate digital pass/permissions by visiting the official Pune Police website- http://punepolice.in If approved, the person will get an sms with a QR code which needs to be shown to policemen whenever asked.

Here's the tweet by Pune Police:

Punekars, To facilitate digital pass/permissions, please fill details on https://t.co/j0VEj8YAhG If approved, you will get an sms with a QR code which needs to be shown to policemen whenever asked. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. #LockdownQuery #CoronaLockdown — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) March 27, 2020

The Delhi government has launched a website - - where people involve in manufacturing and supply of essential commodities and services can apply for e-passes. In Haryana's Gurugram, an online portal has been launched for curfew passes and can be applied at - ggncurfewpass.in -for an e-pass for travelling during the lockdown.

Take a Look at How to Get e-pass in Delhi:

All essential services like medical, food supply chain, etc. can apply for pass through a state portals filling all required information. The respective police department can then verify and approve e-Pass. It eliminates the need to physically visit the Police Station or traffic branch physically. Once the details are approved by state police, services organizations can download the e-Pass from the same link and keep it with them while traveling. The pass comprises of Name, Vehicle number, Validity date, and a QR Code. On scanning QR code, the police personals on ground can see and verify the details.

At present, the e-pass system has been made available to almost all states amid coronavirus crisis. Communities, establishments and shops that are providing essential services will be able to apply for an e-pass or curfew pass for hassle-free movement during the lockdown in India. They can visit the police websites of their respective states and apply for the same for smooth supply of items during the shutdown.