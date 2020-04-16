No Coronavirus Cases in 325 Districts, 12% COVID-19 Patients Recover in India, Says Health Ministry

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 16: In India, around 12 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. Meanwhile, a total of 325 districts in India have not reported even a single case of COVID-19. While addressing a press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said, “325 districts in India have no cases of COVID-19.” India Conducted 30,043 Coronavirus Tests on April 15, Highest in a Day So Far, Total 2,90,401 COVID-19 Tests Conducted Till Now, Says ICMR.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 828 cases have reported in India. The death toll also increased by 28 during the same period. Till now, 12,789 people have contracted coronavirus in the country. The deadly virus has also claimed 420 lives. Notably, there is a dip in the number of cases in the past 24 hours as compared to yesterday.

ANI's Tweet:

325 districts in India have no cases of COVID19: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/IJCT3cES5o — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

On Wednesday, India conducted 30,043 coronavirus tests in a single day, making it the highest in a day so far. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 2,90,401 COVID-19 tests had been conducted so far. In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, India has ramped up its testing process.

On April 16, the ICMR also issued a list of 176 government laboratories and 78 private laboratories for COVID-19 testing across the country. According to the India Today report, the rate of recovery and rate of death from COVID-19 in India is almost half of the global rates. Globally, the recovery rate is around 25 percent, and the mortality rate is almost 6.5 percent.