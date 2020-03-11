Coronavirus Outbreak in India: One Person From Jaipur, With Travel History to Dubai, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, March 11: One more person has tested positive of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday. Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajasthan Health Department confirmed the news and informed that a person from Jaipur has been infected by COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, the patient has a travel history of Dubai. In the wake of the tense situation in Rajasthan over the novel coronavirus, the state government had decided that all foreigners arriving in Rajasthan will be screened, irrespective of whether they show symptoms of the deadly virus or not. Catch Live News Updates on Coronavirus Here.

In the last week, except the Italian couple, all the samples collected from suspected coronavirus cases in Rajasthan had tested negative. On Friday, Singh had said that the total number of samples tested so far is 282. Of those, 280 have tested negative and two positive [of the Italian couple]. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajasthan Health Department: One person from Jaipur, who has history of travel to Dubai has been tested positive for #Coronavirus. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

The couple infected with COVID-19 Is admitted to the SMS hospital in Jaipur. The official announced that the health department was put on alert and all measures were taken to handle the situation. According to reports, the elderly Italian couple, was part of a group of tourists that visited Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur from February 21 to 28. Samples of those who came in contact with them were taken. These samples tested negative at the laboratory of SMS Medical College.