Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Army Sets Up 300-Bed Quarantine Facility for Wuhan Returnees Near Delhi

Indian Army Sets Up 300-Bed Quarantine Facility (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 31: Indian citizens, who have been stranded in China's Wuhan since the Coronavirus outbreak, will be evacuated today. Wuhan returnees will be quarantined in a special facility in Manesar near Delhi, the India Army said. The facility can house over 300 students who will be monitored by a qualified team of doctors and staff members. Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of Deadly Chinese SARS Virus in India, Kerala Student Tests Positive.

According to India Army, the returnees will be the first screen at the airport by Airport Health Authority (AHO) and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) officials. Individuals suspected of SARS-like virus will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC). Coronavirus Can Go Undetected in Healthy People Without Symptoms, Says Lancet Study; Case of 10-Year-Old Wuhan Boy Validates Claim.

ANI Tweet:

Indian Army: The procedure of screening and quarantine will comprise two steps, the first one being screening at airport followed by quarantine at Manesar and if any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment https://t.co/fPZAY5ss4H — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

During the screening, students will be classified into three groups. The first group will be of suspected cases that will be transferred to BHDC. The second group will consist of people who don't show symptoms but visited animal markets or had contact with a Chinese person. The third group of individual consists of "non-contact cases" who haven't displayed any symptoms or have not had contact with a Chinese person in the last 14 days.

A similar facility has been set up by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) near ITBP Chhawla Camp in New Delhi for quarantine of approximately 600 Indian families arriving from Wuhan. Families and children will be taken to this facility from the airport.