As the number of COVID-19 cases saw a spike in New York in the US, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday. The number of coronavirus cases in New York rose to 89, which include a Queens driver who worked for Uber. O Saturday, three cases have been found positive for COVID-19. These include two (2) from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one (1) from Tamil Nadu with travel history to Oman. Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 41 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 27 deaths on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

New Delhi, March 8: In the wake of the coronavirus scare in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the situation on Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) and action taken so far by various Ministries on March 7, 2020. During the meeting, issues related to need for continued vigil at all airports, seaports and land border crossings, community level surveillance as per protocol, and ensuring availability of sufficient beds for isolation was discussed.

In India, three more person tested positive for novel coronavirus or COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, taking the total number of cases in the country to 34.

In China, a total of 1,661 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospital after recovery in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. In total, 57,065 patients had been discharged from hospital by the end of Saturday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) informed that a total of 21,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by 93 countries and regions outside China as of Saturday, an increase of 3,633 infections from the previous day. WHO has revised the transmission classification of Iceland, Palestine and Cameroon from "imported cases only" to "local transmission".