Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Confirms First Two Positive Cases of COVID-19, Total Confirmed Cases in Maharashtra Reach 7

Mumbai, March 11: Mumbai on Wednesday, March 11, confirmed its first two positive cases of COVID-19 novel Coronavirus. With this, the number of nCoV-19 cases in Maharashtra reached seven. The five other patients, including a couple, are based in Pune. "Two more patients admitted at a Mumbai Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. There are 7 positive cases in the state now," Public Health Department of Maharashtra said. Coronavirus in India: Total Positive Cases, Govt Advisories, Visa Restrictions and All You Need to Know About COVID-19 Outbreak in The Country.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that state is ready to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and urged citizens not to panic. The CM also held a review meeting to discuss the steps being taken to control coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Mizoram Becomes Third Northeastern State to Ban Entry of Foreigners.

Public Health Department of Maharashtra: 2 more patients admitted at a Mumbai Hospital have tested positive for #Coronavirus. There are 7 positive cases in the state now. — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Maharashtra tourism department has directed all the tour operators to check with foreign nationals coming from out of the country and contact the health officials if they are found suffering from fever, cough or other symptoms.

Since January 18, 349 people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to hospitals across the state of which 312 have tested negative and discharged after completing their quarantine period.

Currently, 18 suspected Coronavirus patients are still in Pune hospitals and 15 other in Mumbai hospitals whose test reports are awaited besides suspects cases in government hospitals in Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

With this development, the number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the country has risen to 62, with 12 more positive cases- eight from Kerala, Two from Maharashtra and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi- being reported since Tuesday's update.