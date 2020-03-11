Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Mizoram Becomes Third Northeastern State to Ban Entry of Foreigners Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Mizoram Chief Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo (Photo Credits: dipr.mizoram.gov.in)

Aizawl, March 11: Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, several north-eastern states have banned the entry of foreigners as a precautionary measure. After Sikkim and Arunachal, Mizoram on Tuesday sealed its borders, thus becoming the third state in northeast India to ban the entry of foreigners. According to an official release by the state government, the entry of all foreigners either by land or air has also been banned with immediate effect until further notice. Mizoram also sealed its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh while Manipur had blocked its borders with Myanmar as measures against COVID-19. Catch Live News Updates on Coronavirus Here.

In India, a total of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far. The Chief Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo appealed to the people of Mizoram not to panic over false rumours regarding the spread of Coronavirus and the related false information regarding supply shortage.

Chuaungo assured the citizens of Mizoram that no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found and all samples sent for testing in laboratories have come back negative. “There is no shortage of essential commodities such as rice, cooking gas, petrol, diesel etc. and the Government’s Supply Godowns have sufficient stock of rice for three months”, he added. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

The release stated that Mizoram’s international border with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and kept under round the clock surveillance by the Assam Rifles with support from the Mizoram Police and civil societies. “Except for these identified entry points, all international and interstate borders will be sealed till new decisions are taken. All supply trucks are permitted to enter the State as usual albeit strict scrutiny by medical experts at entry points”, the release added.

In the wake of the outbreak, the State Level Task Force has cautioned people to refrain from travelling and to avoid large public gatherings. Meanwhile, Government-sponsored festivals, conferences will also be put on hold and all commercial passenger vehicles plying within and outside the State are instructed to maintain detailed records of their passengers including names, age, full address, contact numbers and places proposed to visit.

It must be noted that Indians need inner line permit (ILP) to enter Mizoram while foreigners (except those from Pakistan, China and Afghanistan) need to register themselves with the police within 24 hours of arrival. Reports inform that the citizens of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan need prior approval of Union home ministry to visit the state.