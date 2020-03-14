Coronavirus Outbreak: No Risk in Cremating Infected Bodies, Says AIIMS Director

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 14: There is no risk in cremating the body of a person who died of coronavirus infections, said Randeep Guleria, Director at All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi. Randeep Guleria clarified that coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, cannot spread through dead bodies. Therefore, there is no harm in cremating bodies of deceased coronavirus persons.

"Coronavirus can not spread through dead bodies. It spreads from respiratory secretion. Coughing is necessary for the spread of this virus. So there is no risk in cremating the infected bodies," Guleria explained. He also listed out guidelines on proper handwashing technique and advised people to carry hand sanitisers while travelling to prevent coronavirus infection.

"Wash your hands with soap and water after visiting neighbourhoods, public places. Use proper method to wash hands. Rub your hands together with the soap. Lather the backs of your palms and between your fingers and under your nails. Wash both hands with water thoroughly with soap under the thumbs and wrists," Guleria said.