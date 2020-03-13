Coronavirus Scare in Bihar: Holidays Declared in Schools, Colleges Till March 31, Students to Get Money for Mid-Day Meal in Their Bank Accounts

File image of school children | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Patna, March 13: As the positive cases of Coronavirus reach 75 in India, Bihar government on Friday declared holidays in all public and private educational institutions including school and colleges till March 31. As a precautionary measure, the government has also ordered coaching institutes to remain close for the same period of time. All government programmes related to Bihar Diwas, which was to be observed on March 22, have also been cancelled.Coronavirus Outbreak: India Likely to Face Shortage of Medicines Needed For Treating COVID-19 Patients as China Stalls Supplies to Address Local Demand.

"All schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will remain closed till March 31 in view of Coronavirus Pandemic. Students of govt schools will get the money for mid-day meal in their bank accounts till their schools are closed," Bihar government said. India's First COVID-19 Death: 76-year-Old Karnataka Man Died Due to Co-morbidity & Tested Positive for Coronavirus.

Karnataka, Mizoram, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states have also shut all schools and colleges amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The government of India has also suspended all tourist visas to India till April 15 to minimise the rise of the deadly virus from spreading fast.