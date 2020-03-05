Coronavirus Scare in India: Telangana's AYUSH Dept Distributes Homeopathy Medicine for COVID-19 Despite WHO's Health Advisory

Homeopathy (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Hyderabad, March 5: With over 30 cases of Coronovirus identified by the Indian government and two positive cases reported in Telangana, hundreds of people were seen visiting the Hyderabad's Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Department Institute (MCRHRDI) in Jubilee Hills to get a homeopathic 'preventive medication'. All the people arrived to take 'prophylactic medicine for coronavirus illness' from the stall set up by AYSUSH department.

Earlier, the Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy department had claimed that 'Arsenic Alb 30 P' as a medicine that has the capacity to prevent the deadly virus. According to a report, published in The News Minute, the government stall advised a dosage of six pills daily, half an hour before and after each meal of the day. While for the infants below 1-year-old, the AYUSH stall advised three pills along with breast milk. Fact Check: ‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus Infection As Claimed? Here's The TRUTH!

The reports has futher stated that 11,500 doses had been distributed to over 3,500 members on Tuesday itself. Official even claim to distribute these homeopathic medicines in all dispensaries across the state as well. State officials claim that they have began distributing the medicine after AYUSH prescribed it.

However, World Health Organisation had clearly refuted AYUSH Department claims that homeopathy can cure coronavirus. It had maintained that there is no medicine or vaccination available to treat the Coronavirus infection. The WHO health advisory clearly mentions that those affected by the infection should undergo treatment. The global health body states that "no specific medicine (has been) recommended to prevent and treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCOV)."

It is to be known that globally at least 3,283 people have been killed due to noval coronavirus, while over 95,000 are affected. In China alone, more that 3,012 people had died, while 80,409 cases had been confirmed. In India, the count of total positive cases of nCoV detected in the country has risen to 30.