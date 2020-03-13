Coronavirus Scare: MHA to Suspend Cross-Border Movement to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan From March 15

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 13: To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Indian government on Friday announced that it would suspending cross-border movement of passengers to four neighbouring countries. The nations - Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal - share cordial relations with India and has maintained inter-border commutation routes since decades. The COVID-19 outbreak in South Asia region has, however, compelled the Indian side to terminate the services.

The cross border movements would be restricted for common passengers from either sides from March 15, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Officials posted at the immigration land check posts have been directed to not allow any Indian national to use the route for commutation to the neighbouring countries and also bar the foreign nationals seeking to visit the Indian side. Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi Invites SAARC Nation to Chalk Out Strong Strategy to Fight COVID-19.

"In view of coronavirus all passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts at borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar will be suspended from 15th March till further orders except those listed," the Home Ministry said.

Statement Issued by MHA

The announcement came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nations part of the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) should formulate a joint strategy to combat the novel coronavirus. His initiative was welcomed by most SAARC nations -- except Pakistan and Bangladesh, which were yet to issue statements.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy."