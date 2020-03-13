Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi Invites SAARC Nation to Chalk Out Strong Strategy to Fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations to chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister stated that the nations can take up a discussion on ways to combat the deadly virus. The SAARC nations include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India on High Alert Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet", the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister added that at various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. He said South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.

In India, the Health Ministry has informed that there are 75 positive cases of COVID-19 in the country. On Thursday, India reported its first COVID-19 death after a man died after being affected by the virus in Karnataka. Coronavirus Live Map: Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in India, the Prime Minister urged Indians not to panic, but remain vigilant to keep the coronavirus at bay. "Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions," the Prime Minister had tweeted on Thursday. The Prime Minister said that the government was "fully vigilant" about the coronavirus situation. "Across Ministries & states, multiple steps have been taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," he said.