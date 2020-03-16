Coronavirus Scare: Western Railway to Cancel Train Tickets of Passengers Who Entered India From COVID-19 Affected Countries Over Past Month & Show Symptoms of Deadly Disease

Railways (Representational Image/ Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 16: In an attempt to control the spread of the deadly virus, BMC will give Western Railways a list of people who entered India from China, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Spain since February 15. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, this data will then be used to see if these people have booked train tickets and if they show any of the COVID-19 symptoms, their train tickets will be cancelled on the spot.

All the ticket checkers have been instructed to cancel the tickets of any passengers on the spot showing the symptoms of COVID-19. This chart will help to identify the high-risk passengers boarding the train. India has suspended all tourist visas and has enforced a 14-day quarantine on all travellers, arriving from or having visited the listed countries. Coronavirus Scare: Curtains, Blankets Removed From AC Coaches of Trains by Central And Western Railway.

In order to control the spread of the deadly disease, the Central Railway and Western Railway have withdrawn curtains from AC coaches in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Western Railway PRO (Public Relations Officer) said, "As per the extant instructions, curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches are not washed every trip. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, blankets and curtains should be immediately withdrawn from service till further orders,"