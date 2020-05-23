Coronavirus Testing of All Incoming Passengers to State 'Impossible', Says Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (Photo Credit: PTI)

Agartala, May 23: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday claimed that coronavirus testing all incoming passengers and migrant workers to the state is impossible. Deb was of the opinion that the coronavirus testing for all these people in states are being done on a 5:1 ratio.

Making 14 days of home quarantine is mandatory for people coming to state from outside, the Tripura CM had said that the administration is screening all passengers returning to Tripura from elsewhere in the country. However, he appealed people to be extra cautious for the next one month. Tripura Becomes COVID-19 Free, Third State in India to Be Free From Coronavirus After Goa and Manipur.

Emphasising on the importance of maintaining the 14-day home quarantine as a must, Deb said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "The maximum numbers of tests are being done to ensure safety of all. So, the people, who are not undergoing tests on their arrival from other parts, may also bear the coronavirus. As it appeared, most of the positive cases in Tripura have been found to be asymptomatic."

Biplab informed that the state government is expecting to welcome around 40,000-50,000 from different parts of the country via trains and buses. Adding more, the CM said that the government has constituted Corona Awareness and Monitoring Committees at the village level to ensure safety.

Till now, a total of 173 coronaviurs patients have been confirmed in Tripura, of whom 148 have recovered. Meanwhile, the state government is expecting Rs 4,802.88 crore under five major heads out of the total Rs. 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre.