COVID-19 Outbreak: 13 People Got Infected from First Coronavirus Patient in Bihar

Patna, April 3:There is a steady increase in the number of people contracting coronavirus in Bihar with 13 people in the state getting infected after coming in contact with the first coronavirus patient. This patient, who lived in Munger, died during treatment on March 22. He had a travel history to Qatar.

He had returned from Qatar on March 13.

Principal Secretary in the Health Department, Sanjay Kumar, said that 13 people including two family members got coronavirus infection after coming in contact with this patient. The number is expected to go up. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 2,301, Death Toll at 56; 156 Recovered.

Three personnel of the private hospital in which this patient was admitted have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty nine people have been found to be suffering from COVID-19 in Bihar so far including seven from Munger.