COVID-19 Outbreak in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Claims People Who Supply Vegetables & Milk May Have Acted as Carriers of Coronavirus

Mumbai, May 8: The delay in the process of decongesting prisons in Maharashtra has led to COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai's Arthur Road central jail. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that 77 inmates and 26 police personnel at the prison have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Deshmukh on Friday explained how the virus could have entered the jail, where no one was allowed to go/enter from outside. Coronavirus Enters Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, 77 Inmates, 26 Police Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19.

"We kept wight jails including Arthur Road Jail in complete lockdown. No one was allowed to go/enter from outside. But maybe through people who supply vegetables and milk acted as carriers of COVID-19," Maharashtra Home Minister was quoted as saying by ANI. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

Maharashtra has 60 prisons with the capacity of 24,032 inmates. Among them, Arthur jail remains one of the most crowded with nearly 2,800 prisoners, exceeding its capacity of 804 people over three times.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has risen to 17,974. The cases in Mumbai city alone has crossed 11,000-mark. So far, 3301 people have recovered, while 694 individuals have died, according to a Friday morning update by the Union Health Ministry.