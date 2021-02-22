Mumbai, February 22: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, parents of a newly-wed couple were booked by Mumbai Police. The parents of the bride and groom were booked after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lodged a complaint against them as more than 200 people during their children's wedding ceremony in Chembur violated social distancing norms. As per the government SOP, only 50 guests are allowed at a weeding. New COVID-19 Lockdown Rules in Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati, Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Mumbai And More; Know The New Measures Imposed by State Govt.

The ceremony took place at Chhedanagar Gymkhana on Sunday. The complaint was filed by the BMC M-west ward office on Sunday night. The police complaint was reportedly registered at Tilak Nagar Police station for violating SOPs of marriage under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 188, 269 and 34. An FIR was also registered against Chhedanagar Gymkhana for violating the safety protocol of the wedding ceremonies, reported The Hindustan Times.

Notably, Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection tally to over 21 lakh. It was for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 921 cases and six deaths on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on February 21, warned people of complete lockdown in the state if the COVID-19 situation worsens in the coming days. In his televised address to people of the state amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).