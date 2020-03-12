COVID-19 Scare: Mumbai Temples Increase Cleaning Activities, Hand Out Masks to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, March 12: As the confirmed cases of COVID-19 records growth in Maharashtra, temple bodies are taking precautions to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. According to a Times of India report, Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai has provided masks to their staff, security personnel and policemen. The steel railings are being cleaned every 15-20 minutes.

At another popular temple Mumbaidevi in South Mumbai, cleaning activities are being done six times a day as compared to three times a day which was being done earlier. Devotees in fewer numbers are being taken inside for the darshan. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Surges to 73, Kerala Worst Affected.

Mumbai Cab And Auto Drivers Wary of Picking Up Passengers From International Terminal T2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport

As Mumbai recorded two confirmed COVID-19 cases, there is panic everywhere. The scare has spread to such an extent that even cab driver-partners, Kaali Peeli taxi and auto drivers are reluctant to pick passengers from the International Terminal T2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have shot up to 73, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Thursday. This saw an increase of 13 infected patients as compared to Wednesday when the Government of India had confirmed 60 positive coronavirus cases.