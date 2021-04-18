Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Narendra Modi, Asks For 5.4 Crore Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi requesting supply of 5.4 crores more vaccine doses, steady supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab medicines & supply of oxygen as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/mHYnjTn73x — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

