New Delhi, September 24: India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed 57-lakh mark with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has now touched 5,732,519. Of the total cases, India now has 9,66,382 active cases while 46,74,988 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals. With 1,129 new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in India has mounted to 91,149, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

In India, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,63,799 COVID-19 cases with 21,029 new cases on Wednesday. The death toll in the state mounted to 33,886 with 479 more fatalities. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 81.25 percent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.59 percent. How Will India Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Once Developed? Will It End Coronavirus?

The Health Ministry said that it has increased the testing infrastructure exponentially amid the rising COVID-19 cases. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,56,569 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,74,36,031. COVID-19 Vaccine For Everyone Not Possible Before 2024, Says Serum Institute of India Chief Adar Poonawalla.

India is the second worst hit country by the pandemic just behind the US. The overall number of coronavirus cases across the world topped 31.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 9,75,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

