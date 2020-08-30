Mumbai, August 30: Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, has more COVID-19 cases than six countries that are among the 10 most-affected nations by the pandemic in the world, according to a global tracker of the outbreak. As of Sunday morning, Maharashtra has recorded 7,47,995 COVID-19 cases, more than Peru (6,39,435), South Africa (6,22,551), Colombia (5,99,884), Mexico (5,91,712), Spain (4,39,286) and Chile (4,08,009), according to the Johns Hopkins University. India Reports 78,761 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, World's Biggest Single-Day Spike; Coronavirus Count Tops 35 Lakh.

Peru is the fifth most-affected country by the COVID-19 outbreak in the world, followed by South Africa, Colombia, Mexico, Spain and Chile. Maharashtra also has more coronavirus cases than Argentina (401,239), Iran (371,816), the UK (334,916), Saudi Arabia (313,911), Bangladesh (308,925), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,636), Turkey (267,064), Italy (266,853) and Germany (242,835). The state reported the biggest single-day spike of 16,867 cases on Saturday. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Besides the number of cases, Maharashtra also accounts for the highest number of deaths (24,103) due to the infection in India. The state reported 328 fatalities on Saturday. On the positive side, 11,541 fully recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 554,711 till date, considerably higher than the 185,131 active cases currently present in the state.

While India ranks third with 3,542,733 COVID-19 cases, the US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,961,582 and 182,779 respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). Brazil came in second place with 3,846,153 infections. With 9,82,573 coronavirus cases, Russia features as the fourth worst-hit country in the list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).