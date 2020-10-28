Lucknow, October 28: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has said that the state government will provide free vaccines against coronavirus to all residents. Jai Pratap Singh made the claim while speaking an event on Tuesday. Singh claimed that the vaccine is expected to be available in the market by March 2021, adding that the state government will continue to improve efforts to handling the coronavirus situation. COVID-19 Vaccine: Don't Know If We Will Ever Have a Vaccine, Says UK Taskforce Chief.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised free COVID-19 vaccine for all its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections. Soon after the BJP announced free vaccine in Bihar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami also said a vaccine will be distributed free of charge in his state as well. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan followed the suit and announced free vaccine for all in his state.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has also declared in that the state government will provide COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to all people once it is ready after successful trials. In the race to find an effective COVID-19 vaccine, hundreds of trials are being carried out around the world.

