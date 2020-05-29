Crime Rate in Pune Down by 6 Times in April 2020, Property Dispute Cases And Crime Against Women Increasing Marginally Now

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, May 29: A good trend that has been witnessed during the lockdown period in most of the states is that the crime rates took a huge dip. According to an ANI update, Pune DCP (Crime) Bachchan Singh said that crimes rate during the lockdown period went down by six times in April.

However, the area of concern which arises now is that the number of body offences is increasing. In addition to this, he further said that the number of crimes related to a property dispute and crime against women are also rising marginally. India is currently in the middle of phase four of the lockdown in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Tamil Nadu: Crime Rate in Chennai Falls Sharply by 71% Since Start of Coronavirus Lockdown.

Similarly, in Haryana as well, the state DGP expects the crime rate to spurt up once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. According to an Indian Express report, Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava is prepared to tackle any such spike after the lockdown ends. Advisories have also been issued to shops and outlets that have a heavy cash inflow.

The Police further suspects that several crimes will take place under the garb of face masks. It is, therefore, shops have been asked to install CCTV cameras, where employees will have to walk in and look at the CCTV once, they will need to remove the mask to confirm their identity before they start working for the day.