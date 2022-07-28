Mumbai, July 28: In yet another incident of cyber fraud, a 40-year-old salesman lost Rs. 9.55 lakh to a woman who allegedly offered him high returns against investments. The victim, upon realising he has been duped, contacted Malad police station and filed a complaint, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the victim received a WhatsApp message in March 2021 where the sender introduced herself as Lucy and told him about the investment plans. She told him that he could earn high returns on his investments and that he could withdraw the entire amount whenever he wished. The man, who was in bad shape due to the pandemic, agreed and started investing. Cyber Crime in Noida: Retired ITBP Officer Duped of Rs 3 Lakh.

The woman initially asked him for a Rs 5,000 nominal fee. When he paid that amount, he received Rs 255 in return. Following this, the man made a total of 19 transactions totaling Rs 9.55 lakh over the course of 8 months from March to November. However, whenever he asked about withdrawing the amount, Lucy would discourage him by saying this is not the right time.

Reportedly, one day Lucy told him his investments are making a loss, to which the man asked to withdraw his money. However, Lucy went incommunicado. After several attempts to contact her, the victim finally approached the Malad police station and filed a complaint.

