Cyclone Amphan: Intensification of Cyclonic Storm Coincides With Arrival of Southwest Monsoon in Andaman Sea Region

Bhubaneswar, May 17: Cyclone Amphan, predicted to make landfall on the eastern coast of India on Wednesday, will intensify in the next couple of days, as per the weather bodies. The intensification of cyclonic storm coincides with the arrival of Southwest Monsoon winds in Andaman Sea region. The rain-cloud laden winds have reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and is progressing northwest-wards in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Amphan Forecast and Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm to Turn Worse by May 20, Check Day-Wise Movement Till Landfall.

The bulletin released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday confirmed that the Monsoon has arrived in Andaman region, which suggests that it may hit the Indian mainland at the dates which the MeT department announced earlier this week.

Good News: Arrival of southwest monsoon 2020 in SE Andaman Sea and neighbourhood today, 17 May, as indicated by green line with date as declared by IMD. The red lines are revised normal onset lines for monsoon. pic.twitter.com/r8XHwce4sT — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 17, 2020

"Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," the IMD bulletin said.

The arrival of Monsoon comes amid the intensification of cyclone Amphan into an "extreme super-cyclonic storm" in the North Bay of Bengal. The landfall is predicted by Wednesday, and the storm may gush towards the shores of Odisha at a speed of upto 200 kmph.

While Odisha is feared to be the worst-affected, the landfall will precisely take place at the coast between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and the Hatiya Islands of Bangladesh. A possibility also exists that Amphan may reach its peak ahead of the landfall and may weaken by the time it reaches the shores.