Cyclone Amphan Moving Towards West Bengal Coasts as Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Likely in North 24 Parganas And East Medinipur Districts: IMD

Satellite picture of cyclone Amphan (Photo Credits: IMD)

New Delhi, May 19: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said cyclone 'Amphan' is expected to cross between Digha and Hatia in Bangladesh close to the Sundarbans between afternoon and evening of May 20 as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, with maximum wind speed of 165-175 kmph, gusting to 195 kmph. According to the IMD, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the coastal districts of West Bengal on May 19 and 20. Amphan Cyclone: Here’s How and From Where the Super Cyclonic Storm Got Its Name.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha is also likely to occur due to cyclone 'Amphan'. The cyclonic storm is expected to have the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal. The wind speed could be around 165-175 kmph. The Odisha government has also started evacuating people from cyclone 'Amphan' vulnerable areas. PM Narendra Modi Reviews Cyclone Amphan Situation, Prays for Everyone’s Safety, Assures All Possible Support From Centre.

"Amphan is expected to make the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal. It will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatia island during afternoon to evening of May 20, with maximum wind speed of 165-175 kmph, gusting to 195 kmph," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told a press conference on Monday.

The IMD has advised a complete shutdown of shipping and boating activities in parts of West Bengal and Odisha till May 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness of states and central ministries and concerned agencies on Monday to deal with the situation arising out of the Super Cyclonic Storm ‘Amphan'.