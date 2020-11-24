Amaravati, Nov 24: With heavy rain expected over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema owing to Nivar cyclone, the Andhra Pradesh government alerted all district officials and dispatched National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF teams to Nellore," said disaster management commissioner K. Kannababu.

As the Bay of Bengal sea is expected to be rough under the influence of the depression, Kannababu advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

He also advised caution to people living on the coastal and low lying areas, including paddy farmers harvesting their crops. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

The Met has said that Nivar lay centred about 410 km east of Puducherry.

"To intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. To cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during Wednesday evening," said a Met official.

Kannababu said winds blowing at speeds of 65-85 km per hour are expected when the weather system crosses AP coast.

