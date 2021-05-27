New Delhi, May 27: The impact of Cyclone Yaas is set to stay for another 36 hours, bringing heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. According to details by RK Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), incessant rains have been reported from adjacent areas of Odisha and West Bengal today. In the wake of the weather conditions, the IMD has issued red alert issued in Bihar, Jharkhand and part of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Cyclone Yaas: Video of Cyclonic Storm Reaching to Landmass at Balasore District of Odisha Emerges.

The officials said that Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall activity on May 27 and May 28. As per the latest update, Tropical Cyclone Yaas in Bay of Bengal has weakened into a "deep depression" and is very likely to move further northwestwards and weaken gradually into a 'Depression' during the next three hours. Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm To Hit Odisha-West Bengal Coasts Tomorrow; Check Realtime Status Here.

Cyclone Yaas Update: Here's the tweet

#CycloneYaas | Impact to stay for another 36 hours, heavy rainfall reported from adjacent areas & West Bengal. Red Alert issued in Bihar, Jharkhand & part of UP following heavy rainfall activity for today & tomorrow: RK Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/bCELYCOATi — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

"'Yaas', which is crossing between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha, lay centred at 11.30 p.m. on May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha near latitude 22.4 degree north and longitude 85.8 degree east, about 60 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 110 km south south-east of Ranchi in Jharkhand, National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

