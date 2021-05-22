New Delhi, May 22: The prevailing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, if it develops into a cyclone, will be christened 'Yaas', a name given by Oman, in accordance with a standard procedure. Tropical Cyclone Yaas, which is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is set to intensify and reach the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26. According to the latest update, a low-pressure area, is set to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal today, i.e. on May 22, and will intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter. The tropical cyclone is set to hit the Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26, the IMD said in its weather bulletin, sparking fears of another Amphan-like catastrophe.

The intensity of rainfall may gradually increase, especially in the Gangetic belts. The Met department has also warned of rough to very rough sea conditions. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said it is closely monitoring the developments on the Bay of Bengal and has initiated preventive measures. Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker Map: Check Realtime Status Here When It Becomes Active.

Check Cyclone Yaas Path On Windy:

The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal & south Andaman Sea from May 21 onwards, into the central Bay of Bengal from May 23-25 and into the north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from May 24-26. Those who are out with trawlers have been requested to return to the shore in the next two days.

Cyclone Yaas Brews To Form In Bay of Bengal:

In 2020, the Amphan super cyclone, which struck Bengal in the third week of May, had claimed at least 98 lives and caused widespread destruction of property and infrastructure in the state's southern districts, including Kolkata, causing immense hardship to millions of people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).