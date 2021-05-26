New Delhi, May 26: People in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand woke up to strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday morning and braced for the approaching Cyclone Yaas, a name given by Oman. Cyclone Yaas, which lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning, is likely to make landfall by noon on Wednesday with a wind speed of about 130 to 155 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm To Hit Odisha-West Bengal Coasts Tomorrow; Check Realtime Status Here.

According to details by Umashankar Das, senior scientist at the IMD, Bhubaneswar, Cyclone Yaas, which will intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall by noon today, i.e. May 26. The official informed that during the early hours of May 26, Tropical Cyclone Yass lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Cyclone Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen and More: Check List of Cyclone Names That Would Occur Over the North Indian Ocean Including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Yaas: What we know so far about the Tropical Cyclone

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall by noon on Wednesday, May 26, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with a wind speed of about 130 to 155 kmph. Cyclone 'Yaas' is likely to affect three northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim - causing moderate to heavy rains on May 26-27, IMD officials said, adding that the intensity of rain depends on the cyclone movements. As per IMD, Tropical Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross North Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands around Balasore during May 26 noon. The maximum sustained wind speed of the cyclone is estimated 55 knots gusting to 65 knots around system centre. Sea condition is rough to very rough and the estimated central pressure is 982 HPA (Hectopascal Pressure Unit). In an effort to minimise casualties from severe cyclone 'Yaas', over 11.5 lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal ahead of the cyclone, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the people living in the coastal regions of Odisha to cooperate with the local administration and shift to cyclone shelters. The Indian Navy, too, has ramped up rescue and relief operations to minimise damages. As part of the preparation, two Navy Diving Teams and five flood relief teams comprising of specialized Navy personnel with associated equipment and inflatable boats, have been deployed. After 'Yaas' makes a landfall somewhere between Paradip and Sagar Island on Wednesday, it will move towards Jharkhand. Though most of West Bengal will not face the direct effect of the storm, two districts -- East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas -- will see its impact. In view of the weather warning by IMD, flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8:30 am till 7:45 pm of May 26, according to airport administration. In view of the impending Cyclone Yaas, 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains were canceled from May 24 to 29, Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) said.

Check Cyclone Yaas Path and Live Movement On Windy:

On May 24, Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of preparedness with Chief Ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to deal with cyclonic storm Yaas (pronounced as 'Yass') in the Bay of Bengal. NDRF teams are in a high state of readiness for Cyclone Yaas.

