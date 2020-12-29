Ghaziabad, December 29: Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday seized a dancing car from Ghaziabad. The cops also fined the owner of the Scorpio Rs 41,500. According to a report published by The Times of India, the police received a complaint from locals about some people doing stunts on roads and playing loud music. Police officials immediately swung into action. Mumbai Couple's Fight on Street Gets Dramatic in the Middle of Road as Wife Climbs Husband's Car, Video Gets Viral.

The owner of the car has been identified as Nasum Ahmed. Ahmed was also playing loud music in his car. He even got shockers of his Scorpio changed to modify it into a dancing vehicle. The owner of the SUV is a resident of Delhi. More details in the case are still awaited. After Video of 'Perfect Reverse' to Take Out Car of Tough Spot Goes Viral, Watch How The Car Was Parked There First.

Video of The Dancing Car:

A senior police official said that the vehicle was seized and the owner of the car was fined. He even stated that strict action would be taken in future also if anyone caught modifying his/her car, tractor or bullet into a dancing vehicle and the culprits would not be spared.

