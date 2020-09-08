A video of an apparently Malayalee driver taking a parked car out of a tough paring spot is going viral on social media. While the exact location is not known, the video shows a white Innova parked over a slab of a ditch on the side of the road. To get it out, the driver took a perfect reverse to bring it on the main road. A slight miss front or behind would end up the car getting stuck into the ditch. After video of taking the car out of the spot went viral, a few wondered how did he parked on the slab in the first place. A longer clip of the same instance has been shared on social media which shows how the driver fit the Innova car into the spot.

The video of taking the car out has crossed over 9,80,000 views in a day with more than 7,000 retweets. But it left questions in people's mind about how was the car parked in the first place, because that would be just as challenging. And a video shows that too. The driver is seen taking a reverse from the main road, going on the sidewalk slab and fitting the car just on perfectly on the slab of the ditch. At one point, the car goes so back you'd think it'd almost fall but it doesn't. Looks like, it is a routine act as onlookers are also gathered to see this perfect parking scene. Brand New VW Polo Crashes Into Gate of Showroom After Driver Loses Control of The Car (Watch Accident Video).

Check The Video of the Parking Here:

That’s Malayalee Driver for you , salute his skill and confidence! Few saw how he took out the car earlier this has both how he parked and how took it out from parking ! Kudos to the guy 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JwJrCIjTyn — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) September 7, 2020

The video however, has got mixed reactions. Some said that this should not be called as some daredevil act as someone may try to imitate it tomorrow and end up in an accident. While someone else wrote, "Oh my god this was too stressful". Another wrote that this should not be encouraged. The driver in question indeed has an experience and judgement of the space to perfectly fit the car in. So that is some definite skill but its not something one should try and imitate for the fun of it.

