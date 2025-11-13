Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi, November 13: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit issued a sharp warning on Thursday regarding an AI-generated deepfake video circulating on social media, primarily pushed by Pakistani propaganda accounts. The doctored footage falsely depicts Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit making highly inflammatory and false political remarks about the loss of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale jets. The manipulated clip attempts to sow seeds of distrust and division by putting words into the Air Marshal's mouth, making him appear to confess: "Yes, we lost our Rafale jets in May and that’s exactly where our strength lies, in learning fast... the more jets we lose, the wiser we become."

This fabricated statement is a complete lie and aims to undermine faith in the Indian Armed Forces. PIB's investigation revealed the viral video is a digital alteration of an original speech given by Air Marshal Dixit. In the genuine footage, the senior officer did not mention losing any jets. Instead, he highlighted the technological and strategic lessons learned from "Operation Sindoor," focusing on advancements in electronic warfare and cyber resilience. Did Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Admit Losing Rafale Jets During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind AI-Generated Video.

The Air Marshal's actual, verified remarks focused on operational success and information warfare: "Operation Sindoor also has taught us the value of electronic warfare and cyber resilience. We could jam hostile communication, blind enemy surveillance radar and take out the enemy's drones. all thanks to innovative solutions by Indian industry and academia...." He further emphasised the importance of the "cognitive domain," stating that "winning the cognitive fight in media, in public perception and morale is just as important as guns and rockets." Did Officials Secretly Sneak EVMs Into Sasaram Counting Centre Ahead of Vote Counting for Bihar? Rohtas DM Udita Singh Fact Checks Claims, Says ‘Truck Carried Empty Boxes’.

Viral Video of Air Marshal Dixit Claiming Loss of Rafale Jets is Fake

🚨 DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT! Several Pakistani propaganda handles are circulating a 'doctored video' falsely showing Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit making political remarks about losing Rafale jets. #PIBFactCheck ❌ Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has NOT made any such statement! The… pic.twitter.com/RTSOmS0LxL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 13, 2025

The incident underscores the urgent need for digital vigilance in the face of rapidly advancing AI misinformation technology. “Several Pakistani propaganda handles are circulating a 'doctored video' falsely showing Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit making political remarks about losing Rafale jets,” the PIB Fact Check said on X. “Don’t fall for AI-generated lies designed to sow distrust and division. Stay alert. Don’t forward such fake content. For verified updates, always rely on official sources,” it added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

