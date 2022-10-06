New Delhi, October 6: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Shivam, a resident of Mukundpur, they said, adding the incident took place late Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a call was received from BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri at 11.48 pm informing about the admission of a person with stab injuries on his chest. The teen was declared brought dead by the doctors, she said.

The eyewitness who took the boy to the hospital said he witnessed a quarrel between some people at a park near Jahangirpuri's G-Block and later found the teen in an injured condition, the DCP said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Jahangirpuri police station, they said. The accused people have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, police said.