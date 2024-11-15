New Delhi, November 15: The trend of leaders from other parties joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a strong indication of the party being on track to returning to power for the third time with a big majority, AAP National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Addressing the media after welcoming three-time Delhi MLA Veer Singh Dhingan into the AAP, Kejriwal said the party has always sought votes in the city on the basis of performance and this is the reason why good leaders from other parties see a career for themselves in the outfit. “Last week we welcomed some BJP leaders too,” he said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP To Take Public Feedback on All 70 Seats for Ticket Distribution, Says Gopal Rai.

Kejriwal said the party is committed to fielding good candidates in the Assembly elections in February as neither the AAP nor the country is anybody’s fiefdom. Asked about his warning to party MLAs that non-performers would be dropped, he said, “We will insist that only good people get tickets.”

The AAP National Convener said that the party was committed to fielding strong candidates with proven track records in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Kejriwal also welcomed the decision to rename the Sarai Kale Khan Chowk in south-east Delhi as Birsa Munda Chowk. “We welcome the decision. It’s a good thing,” he said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Blow to Congress As 5-Time MLA Mateen Ahmed Joins AAP Ahead of Polls (Watch Video).

Dhingan, a 71-year-old former Congress MLA from Seemapuri, said he was joining the AAP as he was hurt by the decision of the Congress to boycott the Mayor polls on Thursday. He claimed that the boycott indirectly helped the BJP. “If the Congress is really secular it should have supported the AAP candidate. I am not aware of the behind-the-scenes understanding between the Congress and the BJP, but efforts are being made by the Congress to help the BJP win,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Media on Delhi Elections

Dhingan said both the Congress and the BJP indulge in corruption and ignore the welfare of the people. Appreciating Kejriwal for serving the Dalits, he said people from other parties do lip-service on Dalit welfare but the kind of work done by the former Chief Minister is unparalleled. Kejriwal said Dhingan’s entry into the party would help the AAP expand its work for the welfare of Dalit sections. “I am hoping that we are welcoming into our party the future legislator from Seemapuri,” he said.

