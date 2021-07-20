Mohali, July 20: A day after the body of a 10-year-old girl was recovered near Bander Ghati in Haryana's Panchkula, her father was also found dead in Mohali district of Punjab. His body was recovered from the railway tracks in Zirakpur town. Notably, he was the prime suspect in the murder case. The exact time of his death is still not known.

On Monday afternoon, police got the information that a dead body of a man was recovered on the railway tracks. Pan Card, Aadhaar card and other identity proofs were found near the body. The police suspect it to be a suicide case. As per the police, the father belived to have first killed his daughter then ended his life. Kerala Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered by Neighbour in Idukki; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the driver of a Shatabdi Express informed the police after the body was dragged for several metres by the train. The deceased used to run coaching classes in Panchkula. He reportedly had a marital discord with his wife. The couple hailed from Dehradun. The police have launched an investigation into the case. The girl's mother is a clerk in the Haryana power department.

"We are suspecting that he died by suicide, but the Mohali police will carry out an investigation in the case as the body was found in Ghazipur area of Zirakpur," reported the media quoting Arvind Kamboj, SHO of the Chandimandir police station as saying. On Sunday, the girl's body was found almost 6 km away from her house. She was last seen with her father in their car around 3 pm on July 17. The deceased's mother filed a complaint. The police found bloodstains on the girl's nose and mouth. There were injury marks on the body of the deceased.

