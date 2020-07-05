New Delhi, July 5: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the number of patients infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in hospitals has gone down in the national capital. In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal said the number of recoveries has increased and hospitals across Delhi have more than 9000 beds empty. His tweet came a day after Delhi witnessed 2,505 new coronavirus cases and 55 deaths. Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Situation in Delhi Improving, But There is No Room For Complacency' As COVID-19 Tally in National Capital Jumps to 87,360 Cases.

Kejriwal tweeted: "Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free (sic)." With 2,505 new coronavirus cases and 55 deaths, Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to 97,200 and number of fatalities to 3,004. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates India's First 'Plasma Bank' For COVID-19 Treatment; Here's All About the Initiative.

Arvind Kejriwal on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi:

Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

As many as 2,632 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of cured people to 68,256. At present, 25,940 cases are active, according to the Delhi government's daily bulletin. Over 9,925 RT-PCR and 13,748 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted. In total, 6,20,368 tests have been conducted in the national capital. Delhi has 448 containment zones.

Currently, 5,522 beds are occupied, out of 15,283 in various hospitals, 1,756 in the dedicated COVID-19 Care Centres and 153 in the dedicated COVID-19 Health Centres. Over 16,004 people are under home isolation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).