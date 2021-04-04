New Delhi, April 4: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated his support to the Haryana's Jind farmers protesting against the Centre's new Union farm laws and said his party will back the agitation until these laws are repealed.

"AAP has been paying the price for lending its support to the protesting farmers. The Centre has snatched all our powers, but we will continue our support to the farmers," Kejriwal said while addressing the 'kisan mahapanchayat' rally in Jind on Sunday. Farmers Not Anti-National, Red Fort Violence Orchestrated by BJP, Alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"When you (farmers) had reached Delhi to protest against the farm bills, the Centre sent police and asked to oust you all from nine stadiums in Delhi. I rejected Delhi police's file because your fight is genuine. BJP wanted to convert those stadiums into jails to subdue the intensifying protest," he added.

