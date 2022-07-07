Chandigarh, July 7: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is getting married and embarking on a new journey.

"My younger brother is getting married and embarking on a new journey. My best wishes to him," Kejriwal told the media on reaching the Chandigarh airport to attend a low-key wedding ceremony of Mann with Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor by profession, at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Responding to Mann's wedding, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha told the media here that, "Happiness is back in Bhagwant Mann's house after a long time". Who Is Dr Gurpreet Kaur? Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Set To Marry on July 7 in Chandigarh; Check Details.

An elated Chadha added, "Saade veer da vyah, Sanu gode gode chah (My brother is getting married, I am extremely happy)."

He shared a picture on Twitter with Mann, who can be seen in wedding golden attire donning a yellow turban.'

Besides Kejriwal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit are on the guest list.

Bride Kaur, an MBBS degree holder from Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Mullana in Ambala district, is the youngest of three sisters. The elder ones are settled in the US and Australia.

Just hours before tying the knot, Mann's would-be bride said the auspicious day has come.

"Din Shagna Da Chadyaa (the auspicious day has come for her wedding)," would-be bride Gurpreet Kaur tweeted and also posted her photo.

Mann will get married a second time.

Only close family members, including Mann's mother, sister, and a few relatives and friends, will attend the wedding.

Mann divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from that marriage -- daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Singh Mann (17). Both children attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony in March.

