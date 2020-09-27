New Delhi, September 27: A first-year college student has been arrested by the cyber cell of the Delhi Police for sending obscene messages and harassing women on Facebook.

The student, Kafil, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman at the Mehrauli Police Station who alleged she received obscene and abusive messages on her Facebook account from a person called Karan.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Mehrauli and investigation was entrusted to the Cyber Cell.

After obtaining details of the user of the alleged account, sleuths of the cyber cell arrested the BA first-year student, who allegedly sent inappropriate messages online. The accused confessed to having created a few fake accounts on the social media to lure and impress girls.

Further he said that previously, he used to stalk another resident in Mehrauli through the same fake profile in the name of Karan.