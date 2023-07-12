New Delhi, July 12: Delhi Police on Wednesday found the dismembered body parts of a woman near a flyover in Geeta Colony. This incident bears a haunting resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case that sent shockwaves across the nation last year. Delhi Police ASI Shambhu Dayal Murder: Accused Who Stabbed Cop Identified as Anish Raj, No Communal Angle in Case.

Chopped Parts of Woman’s Body Found in Geeta Colony

VIDEO | Delhi Police recovered chopped up body of a woman near Geeta Colony flyover earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/muMRgoaxzI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case. The body had been gruesomely chopped into multiple pieces. Details are awaited. Last year Aftab Amin Poonawala was accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He had chopped her body into more than 17 pieces, stated the confession of the accused in the charge sheet filed by police in Saket court. Delhi Crime Horror: Woman Found Dead Near Geeta Colony Flyover, Police Recover Body Chopped Into Several Pieces.

Visuals From Geeta Colony

#WATCH | Delhi Police recovers the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces from near Geeta Colony flyover area. Police present at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/F68RdUaifx — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

According to the charge sheet, after killing Shraddha on May 18, 2022 Aftab. He later bought a saw, three blades, a hammer and plastic clip. "Thereafter I came back to the flat and shifted Shraddha's body to the bathroom where I cut her hands from the wrist with the help of saw and kept them in white polythene… while cutting her wrist I also got a minor cut on my left hand with saw," read his second statement given to investigators after he tried to mislead police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2023 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).