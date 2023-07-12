The Delhi Police have recovered a dismembered body of a woman near the Geeta Colony flyover on Wednesday, July 11. According to news agency ANI, the woman's body was chopped into several pieces. A heavy police deployment was seen near the crime scene. An investigation was underway. More details are awaited. This case has once again reminded people of the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, whose partner Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed her, chopped her body into 35 pieces. Delhi Police ASI Shambhu Dayal Murder: Accused Who Stabbed Cop Identified as Anish Raj, No Communal Angle in Case.

Woman's Body Discovered Chopped Into Several Pieces

#WATCH | Delhi Police recovers the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces from near Geeta Colony flyover area. Police present at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/F68RdUaifx — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

