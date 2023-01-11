The Delhi police on Tuesday took to social media and said that ASI Shambhu Dayal's killer was arrested. The police said that the accused has been identified as Anish Raj, who is Prahlad Raj's son. Cops also dismissed rumours which stated that the matter was communal as some people identified the accused as Mohammed Anish and not Anish Raj. In its post, Delhi police said that accused Anish Raj is a criminal, who attacked ASI Shambhu Dayal with a knife while he was being caught for stealing a mobile phone. "The matter is not communal. Wrong and misleading information is being given by some handles in social media," Delhi police's tweet in Hindi read. Delhi Police Pay Tribute to ASI Shambhu Dayal, Who Succumbs to Injuries After Being Attacked With Knife by Snatcher.

Check Tweet:

ASI शंभु दयाल की हत्या करने वाले आरोपी का नाम अनीश राज, पुत्र -प्रह्लाद राज है। यह एक अपराधी है। मोबाइल फोन चोरी के आरोप में पकड़ने के दौरान इसने ASI पर चाकू से हमला किया था। मामला सांप्रदायिक नहीं है। सोशल मीडिया में कुछ हैंडल्स द्वारा गलत व भ्रामक जानकारी दी जा रही है। — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 11, 2023

