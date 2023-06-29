New Delhi, June 29: The Delhi government, in the first quarter, has released Rs 100 crores for 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it, Higher Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday. She further said that since the Arvind Kejriwal government came to power in Delhi, the budget allocated to these colleges had tripled. AAP Government Working to Provide Equitable Healthcare Facilities to People, Says Delhi Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

"In the financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 400 crores has been allocated by the government. Out of this, the first quarter's allocation of Rs 100 crores is being released today," said Atishi. India News | AAP's Objective of Providing Good Education, Health Facilities to Delhiites Will Remain Unchanged: Raaj Kumar Anand.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena Briefs Media on College Fund Allocation:

DU के Delhi Govt Funded Colleges को ₹100 Cr का Fund Release कर रहे हैं शुरु से अब तक Allocated Fund में 3 गुना इजाफा हुआ 🗓️2014-15 ₹132 Cr 🗓️2023-24 ₹400 Cr Management की गलतियों की वजह से Teachers को सजा न मिले, इसलिए Audit चलने के बावजूद पैसा दिया जा रहा है —@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/bszkQOjlwm — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 28, 2023

"It is the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide access to quality higher education to every child in Delhi. To ensure the same, the funds for these 12 colleges are being increased by the government every year," she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).