Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse in Bijwasan Area, 14 Fire Tenders Pressed Into Action

Delhi, February 7: In yet another incident, a major fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi. The incident took place in South Delhi’s Bijwasan area on Friday, February 7. According to an update by news agency ANI, fourteen tenders are at the spot and attempts are being made to douse the fire. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Slums in Sarai Rohilla Near Liberty Cinema, 4 Fire Tenders Reach Spot.

On February 1, a massive fire broke out in a building at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. As soon as the incident was reported, ten fire tenders were pressed into action. Delhi Fire: One Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Printing Press in Patparganj Industrial Area.

Last month, a person died in a fire incident that took place in a three-storeyed paper printing press in Delhi. In another incident in Peeragarhi, a firefighter lost his life and 14 others were wounded after a part of building collapsed following an explosion.