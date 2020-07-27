New Delhi, July 27: Delhi Government on Monday issued orders to allow street vendors and hawkers to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week in the national capital except in containment zones. However, the government has not allowed weekly bazaars till further orders. Delhi Govt Starts Job Portal jobs.delhi.gov.in to Help Recruiters and Job Seekers, CM Arvind Kejriwal Says It’ll Be a ‘Rozgar Bazar’.

"Rehari-Patriwallahs are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week in NCT of Delhi (except in containment zones), subject to compliance of all instructions/guidelines issued by Govt of India/Govt of NCT of Delhi to contain the spread to COVID-19, such as face-covering, social distancing, hygiene practice, etc. However, weekly Bazaars in NCT of Delhi are not allowed till further order," the order said.

Delhi Government's Order:

Street vendors & hawkers are allowed to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week in Delhi except in containment zones. However, weekly bazaars are not allowed till further orders: Delhi Government pic.twitter.com/r9Wv4Non00 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown has hit both small scale and individual business, with street vendors and hawkers being one of the most affected. In the initial phase of lockdown, no street vendors (except those selling essential items) were not allowed.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 613 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the last two months. The recoveries in the national capital jumped to 88 percent. The Coronavirus count jumped to 1,31,219. The active cases tally on Monday was 10,994.

